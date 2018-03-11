KPCC general secretary Babu Prasad RS nominee of UDF, TRS announces names of 3 candidates

Congress in Kerala today named Babu Prasad as the UDF opposition candidate for the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

Congress in Kerala today named Babu Prasad as the UDF opposition candidate for the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls from the state. The name of Babu Prasad, KPCC General Secretary and a former legislator, has been cleared by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, party state chief M M Hassan said here today. Babu would file nominations tomorrow, the last date for filing the nominations.

M P Veerendra Kumar, State President of Janata Dal (United), Sharad Yadav faction, is the candidate of the ruling CPI-M led LDF. Polls are being held for the Rajya Sabha seat that has fallen vacant after Veerendra Kumar resigned from the Upper House as a mark of protest following JD (U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP-led NDA.

The LDF committee meeting held on March 9 had extended support and offered the Rajya Sabha seat to the JD (U) Shard faction that had quit the Congress-led UDF opposition in January.

While the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana today announced names of its three candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections from the state. Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of party’s general secretary J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and B Prakash at the meeting of the TRS legislature party held here.

“The Chief Minister announced their names and they will file their nominations tomorrow,” TRS Parliamentary Party leader and party’s Secretary-General K Keshava Rao told PTI. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had yesterday said his party would support the TRS party in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from the state. Elections would be held on March 23 to fill the three vacancies.

In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the party-wise strength is: TRS-82, INC-19, MIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Independent-1, CPI(M)-1 and CPI-1.