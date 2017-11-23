Kotkhai rape and murder: Court extends police officials’ judicial custody till Nov 25

(Source: PTI)

A court today extended the judicial custody of the Himachal Pradesh Police officials arrested by the CBI in connection with the custodial death of an accused in the Kothkai rape and murder case till Novemeber 25. The court is also likely to hear the CBI’s plea seeking permission on voice sampling test of the accused on Novemeber 25. This was deferred after the lawyer of the accused did not appear for the third time. Though the probe agency has already taken the voice samples of the accused, they are seeking the court’s permission to match these. The CBI had arrested Inspector General of Police (IG) G Z H Zaidi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Joshi and six others on August 29. Superintendent of Police (SP) D W Negi was arrested on November 16 by the central probe agency. The Himachal Pradesh Police had arrested six people in the rape and murder case. One of them, Suraj Kumar died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody.

A case of custodial death was registered and the CBI arrested the police officials. The charge sheet in the custodial death case is ready and would be filed by November 30, the deadline fixed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, sources in the CBI said.