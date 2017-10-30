Kollam walkway collapse: Mishap in Kerala leaves 1 dead, 57 injured

Kollam walkway collapse: 1 person is reported dead and 57 have been injured as a walkway collapsed in Kerala’s Kollam district

Kollam walkway collapse: 1 person is reported dead and 57 have been injured as a walkway collapsed in Kerala’s Kollam district, ANI reports. As per a report, the iron footbridge was located on the compound of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) near Chavara.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal. The collapsed bridge connects the company’s complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit, PTI reports. All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

