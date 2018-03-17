Kolkata shocker! Teen dies after mechanic poses as doctor, fails to give treatment in ambulance

The arrests were made based on the complaint filed by the boy’s father Ranjit Das (46), a resident of Nashipur in Nalhati under Birbhum. (Source: IE)

In a shocking incident, the Kolkata police, on Friday, arrested a fake doctor and an ambulance driver following the death of a 16-year-old boy during his transfer from one hospital to another. The arrests were made based on the complaint filed by the boy’s father Ranjit Das (46), a resident of Nashipur in Nalhati under Birbhum. Das alleged that when his son was being transferred from one hospital to other, a mechanic who was posing as a doctor failed to operate the life support system in the ambulance.

In his complaint, Das said that his son was suffering from high fever and back pain and was admitted at Annapurna Nursing Home in Burdwan on Thursday after being referred from Rampurhat Sadar Hospital. As his son showed no signs of improvement, he wanted to shift him to a super speciality hospital in Kolkata.

“At that time, the authority of Annapurna Nursing Home allegedly arranged for an ICCU Ambulance (WB 41G/9587) along with a fake doctor namely Sarfarajuddin (25), resident of Memari under East Burdwan, and forced to shift the patient from Burdwan to Kolkata. The ambulance driver has been identified as Tara Babu Sha (26 ),” a police officer said.

The officer added that during this journey, the patient’s condition deteriorated allegedly due to insufficient life support system at the ambulance and negligence on the part of the driver and the fake doctor. The officer also confirmed that the man who was posing as the doctor, actually repairs AC machines.

The patient was declared brought dead at R.N. Tagore Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. The two accused have been booked under sections 304A (death by negligence), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and fraud), 506(II) (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.