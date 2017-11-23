Kolkata Municipal Corporation to send notice to Sourav Ganguly after dengue larvae found in house

(Source: PTI)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) today decided to send a notice to former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly after larvae of dengue mosquitoes were found breeding at his house, an official said. Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish, a former Ranji Trophy player, has been diagnosed with dengue and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital now. “We have found larvae of dengue mosquitoes at Ganguly’s residence in Behala during our inspection on November 19 and had asked them to keep the place clean,” KMC Member, Mayor- In-Council (Health), Atin Ghosh told PTI. But even at today’s inspection, the KMC officials found larvae of dengue mosquitoes in that large compound. “So, as per rules, we will be sending a notice to them (Gangulys),” Ghosh said. Meanwhile, Cricket Association of Bengal president’s brother Snehasish Ganguly has been admitted with dengue to a city hospital yesterday and is under conservatory treatment for the disease, a senior official of the hospital confirmed to PTI. “He was admitted to our hospital yesterday evening and his tests for dengue showed positive results,” he said.

Snehasish Ganguly, who complained of severe body ache with high fever, had platelet counts of around 1.68 lakh last night and it has reduced to 1.50 lakh today, he said. “However, his condition is better today,” the official added. According to the state health department, there has been 35 dengue deaths in West Bengal since January though the unofficial figure stands at 50.