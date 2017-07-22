Kolkata metro evaluates GST impact on East-West project

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) is evaluating the possible impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the estimated cost of its East-West project in the city, a top company official said on Saturday. (Image: IE)

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) is evaluating the possible impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the estimated cost of its East-West project in the city, a top company official said on Saturday. The estimated project cost of the East-West metro was pegged at Rs 8, 996 crore. “We are working out the impact of GST on the cost of the project. We already have a meeting with all the agencies. Work contracts issues are complex,” Managing Director Satish Kumar told reporters here. He also noted that after completing the tunnelling work below the river Hooghly, the

He also noted that after completing the tunnelling work below the river Hooghly, the east-bound tunnel crossed below the the foundation of Brabourne Road flyover and the west-bound tunnel will start its journey by end of this month. It was a challenge to continuing with tunnelling work under the "critical buildings" which were constructed not in an "engineered fashion", said Satish Kumar, adding that the corporation took adequate measure so that settlement of soil during tunnelling work can be reduced.

"We took measures to keep the settlement in built-up area less than 30 mm. Our effort has been to keep on reducing the settlement," he said. He said the first phase of the project from Salt Lake Sector V to Phulbagan is expected to be completed by June 2018 while the KMRC is targeting to complete the entire project including the phase II by December 2020.