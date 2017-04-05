Kolkata: HC raps Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress-run body for denial of permit to hold Ram Navami puja

Organisers ‘Lake Town Ram Navami Puja Committee’ had moved the Calcutta HC seeking an order to the municipal body to grant the necessary permission to perform puja. (PTI)

In a setback for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party, the Calcutta High Court has asked the Trinamool Congress-run South Dum Dum Municipality to grant permission to a group of city residents to perform Ram Navami puja on the occasion, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram and celebrated every year on Navami tithi (ninth day). Before the annual festival, this year, organisers ‘Lake Town Ram Navami Puja Committee’ had moved the Calcutta HC seeking an order to the municipal body to grant the necessary permission. The committee members stated that their application had not been acted upon even though it was made on March 22. Expressing displeasure at the civic body’s failure to act on the group’s plea that was pending for several days, Justice Harish Tandon ordered that the necessary permission be granted immediately.

According to the petitioner’s counsel Lokenath Chatterjee a reminder had also been given to the authorities concerned at South Dum Dum Municipality, situated in the eastern outskirts of the metropolis, on March 29, but there was no response. He further submitted that the authorities had granted permission for the puja in 2016 and the application was made this year in accordance with all the rules and guidelines. With just a day left for the puja on Tuesday, Justice Tandon refused to stay the application as prayed for by the municipal body and asked it to accord permission. The single-judge bench also directed the fire brigade, the cops and the power supply authorities to take decisions accordingly before the scheduled commencement of the puja.

Ram Navami is the birth celebration of Lord Ram, who is believed to have been born during Madhyahna period which is middle of Hindu day.This year, the puja muhurat is of 2 hours and 29 minutes between 11.09 am and 01.38 pm and the Madhyanha falls at 12.23 pm.

