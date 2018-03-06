Kolkata bus cleaner rapes three-year-old girl as her brother begs for mercy

Kolkata: Bus Driver rapes three-year-old girl (Representational Image)

In a horrific and highly disturbing incident which took place in Kolkata, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a bus-cleaner inside a parked luxury bus in the city’s Canal (West) Road on Monday. The incident reportedly took place when the minor girl was playing with her five-year-old brother. The accused in the case has been identified as Sheikh Munna (45). The police have already nabbed the accused.

The accused had reportedly lured the victim on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and took her inside the bus where he committed the shameful crime. The girl’s brother kept banging the door of the bus pleading the accused to let her sister go but the accused didn’t melt and carried on with the heinous deed. Soon after, the girl’s brother rushed to inform about the incident to her mother. The girl’s mother, a rag picker, along with her neighbours, caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The girl was found lying in a pool of blood with her clothes torn by her mother.

The victim was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she is struggling for life at the moment. The doctors at the hospital informed that the girl had been brutalised and has been kept under the monitor. However, they added that the girl is recovering fast and has a chance to survive. As per media reports, the police investigation is underway in the incident and forensic sample have also been collected from the spot. The police also said that the accused had blood on his hands and trousers when he was caught.

Earlier, this year, an eight-month-old girl was raped by her own cousin brother in Delhi. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had expressed its concern over the incident and had asked the centre and the petitioner’s lawyer to file details of pending cases of sexual assault against children across the country.