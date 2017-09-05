Kolkata building collapse: 1 dead as structure crumbles in Burrabazar

Kolkata building collapse: One people was killed and three persons were critically injured after a building collapsed in Burrabazar area in the West Bengal capital. (ANI image)

Kolkata building collapse: One people was killed and three persons were critically injured after a building collapsed in Burrabazar area in the West Bengal capital, according to ANI reports. Burrabazar is considered as one of the busiest areas of the city of joy. The injured have been taken to hospital. It has been learnt that rescue operation has started.

On Augusts 15, a portion of an old dilapidated building in central Kolkata collapsed today following whcih eight persons were evacuated safely. The incident happened when the central wall measuring around 100 sq ft, running from the third floor to the ground floor of the building at 65 Burtolla Street in Posta police station limits collapsed, he said. “All the eight inmates of the building have been safely evacuated,” the police official was quoted as saying by PTI. The building is used both for residential and commercial commercial purposes, he said.

On July 25, least two people were killed when a portion of an almost century-old building collapsed in central Kolkata’s Bowbazaar area.