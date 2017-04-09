Kolkata bound Indigo flight made emergency landing at Raipur airport after bird hit

A Kolkata-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing on Sunday late evening in Raipur airport after a bird hit the flight soon after take-off. (Source: ANI)

A Kolkata-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing on Sunday late evening in Raipur airport after a bird hit the flight soon after take-off. All passengers were safely de-boarded from the flight and no casualties have been reported so far. This is for the second time in one week that an incident like this has taken place. A Jet Airways flight from Bengaluru suffered a similar bird hit while landing at the NSC Bose International Airport on April 6. As per airport officials, the right engine of the plane was damaged, however it landed safely. The incident took place early in the morning at around 6 am. The technical staff started repairing the damaged engine soon after the incident.

As per reports, the damaged flight was scheduled to go to Mumbai. Passengers were waiting for the flight to take off again, however, another flight was arranged for them. Several passengers were worried about the incident. In another incident, an Air Arabia flight made an emergency landing at NSCBI Airport some time back. The flight was heading towards Sharjah from Dhaka when the pilot noticed heavy smoke coming out from the cockpit. Later the pilots of the flight had to make an emergency landing at the NSCBI airport. The flight was carrying around 164 passengers and 17 cabin crew members. After landing, technical staff checked the plane and it was flown to its destination in later in the afternoon.

You might also want to see this:

Another Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight which was carrying nearly 168 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing post a bird-hit at the Lucknow airport in March 2017. The pilots of flight G9-532 that took off around 11pm detected some vibrations in the engine an hour after the flight took off. As per reports, the aircraft shuddered mid-air when the pilot decided to make emergency landing at the Lucknow airport around 1am.