Kochi Water Metro will begin operations in Apr 2019: Official (Image Source IE)

The Kochi Water Metro project will begin its operations in April 2019, Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Mohammed Hanish said today. He was speaking after meetings here with officials from KfW, the German bank funding the Water Metro project. He also said the tenders for the boat manufacturing will be out by December 31 this year.

The Kfw team was in Kochi on a one-day visit to review the Water Metro project.

The German delegation headed by senior Policy Officer-India Lisbeth Müller-Hofstede reviewed the water metro project together with undertaking site visits.

During the meeting, Kfw expressed its willingness to explore the possibilities of extending support to the Smart City project.

The team expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, a Kochi Metro release said.