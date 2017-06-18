Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline to be completed by next year, says Ananth Kumar

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar on Sunday said laying of a natural gas pipeline from Kerala’s Kochi to Mangaluru will be completed by next year. (IE)

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar on Sunday said laying of a natural gas pipeline from Kerala’s Kochi to Mangaluru will be completed by next year.”I have discussed with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan the progress of laying natural gas pipeline. He assured me that the work will be completef by next year,” he told reporters after inaugurating City Gas Distribution (CGD) project here. GAIL (India) is entrusted to lay 358.7-km-long natural gas pipeline. The project faced problems with Kerala government delaying to provide right of way.

However, Ananth Kumar said the problem has been solved with the Kerala agreeing to right of way. On completion of the pipeline, the urea plant of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd can be run on natural gas. “The Rs 3,000 crore project was pending since 2008. If it completed, coastal areas will be benefited. Urea plant at Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, which is being run on age-old and most crude fuel naphtha, can be run on natural gas,” he said.