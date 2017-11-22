GES 2017 Hyderabad: Know what Ivanka Trump thinks about America First and PM Modi’s Make In India; her view may surprise you

GES 2017: As Hyderabad prepares to host US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka for the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, she has clarified the conflicting philosophies of ‘America First’ and ‘Make In India.’ (Reuters image)

GES 2017: As Hyderabad prepares to host US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka for the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, she has clarified the conflicting philosophies of ‘America First’ and ‘Make In India.’ Both ideologies are being promoted by the US President and PM Narendra Modi. In a telephonic press briefing on Wednesday, Ivanka said an ‘America First’ philosophy is not “exclusive of collaboration, partnerships, strong economic security and social relationships around the world.” She added that ‘America First’ is not at the “exclusion of the rest of the world.” The upcoming summit in Hyderabad has “Women First, Prosperity for All” theme and it will focus on Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment sectors. Ivanka said, “This year’s GES is a testament to the strong friendship between our people, and growing economic security partnership between our two nations.” “When Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi came to the White House, the President expressed the sentiments that India has a great friend and partner in the United States,” she added

36-year-old Ivanka is leading a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the GES in Hyderabad from November 28-30. Ivanka would deliver the key note address at the three-day summit, which would be inaugurated by PM Modi.

The summit, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans. Among prominent members of the administration joining her on the trip are US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Neomi Rao, USAID administrator Mark Green, and Overseas Private Investment Corporation president and CEO Ray Washburne.

Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017. In fact, more than 10 countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel will be represented by an all-women delegation, the State Department said. The entrepreneurs attending the GES also reflect a very young team with nearly 31.5 per cent of them being either aged 30 or below. The youngest entrepreneur is aged 13 while the oldest one is 84.

Ivanka said she “very much” looks forward to her visit. India, she said, is “a great friend and partner” in the US. The goal of the collaboration is to grow the shared economic and security partnership, she said. According to the officials, during her India visit, Ivanka is likely to spend some time on sightseeing, including a possible stop at the Charminar. She will be participating in two panels: The plenary session : “Be the Change — Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership,” on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday morning a breakout session : “We Can Do It! Innovations in Workforce Development and Skills Training.”