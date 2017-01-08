‘Kissing prank’ video: Why Sumit Verma must be arrested and sent to jail

At the moment it is unclear whether any of these girls lodged a complaint or not. (Youtube grab)

Sumit Verma kissing prank shock: As if Bangalore mass molestation and a number of other sexual assault and abuse cases were not bad enough to shame the city and the country as a whole in 2017 itself, a shocking new assault on women in the garb of a prank has emerged. It has been carried out by a perverted person with impunity for a long time, and he even had the audacity of posting the shamelful acts carried out in public on YouTube – time after time! His shocking crime consists of catching on camera his act of grabbing unwary girls he has never met on streets, kissing them and running away. His team, (Yes! There are actually a number of people involved!) then uploads the footage of the dastardly act on YouTube! He has as many as 1,54,306 subscribers and why none of them ever thought of reporting him to the cops for these women’s rights violations is shocking in itself. That these acts of shame are still happening despite the reprehensible Nirbhaya case having rocked India and the world and authorities promising action to ensure that those who violate women will not be spared, is a huge comment on the toothless approach of the authorities from the government to the policemen on the ground.

At the moment it is unclear whether any of these girls lodged a complaint or not. However, police are known to refuse to register complaints of violent sexual acts (this happened again just 48 hours ago in Bangalore) and this may well have been considered as not serious enough a case. However, the impunity that this provides to the criminal minded people in the country, leads to worst kinds of attacks.

While Sumit Verma has apologised, belatedly, for his wanton acts of violence, that in no way reduces his culpability. He actually did it only after his post went viral and there was a spontaneous outbreak of outrage on the social media. He posted his apology after people vowed retribution and some even said they would physically harm him. This scared Verma and the coward then rushed to apologise. Otherwise, he was totally unaffected by his cruel deed.

As far as society is concerned the man must be arrested and sent to jail fortwith. He must be disciplined and punished to ensure a strong message is sent by the policemen and courts to all the other Sumit Verma-types who prey upon women. If this is not done fortwith, it will give the criminals amongst us as well as those who do not respect women the freedom to get away with worse knowing well that the law is toothless, or worse, not interested in catching them. To ensure that this does not happen, all law-abiding persons must raise their voice against Sumit Verma here and now within their families, at work, on social media or wherever and whenever two or more people meet and engage in a conversation. Outrage must be expressed to ensure authorities bring the guilty to book. India can no longer tolerate these immoral, dirty men who engage in senseless acts of wanton violence against women.