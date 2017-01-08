Kissing prank video: Here’s what can get Sumit Verma arrested

The offender can now face jail as Delhi Police have taken cognizance of the videos and are likely to file a case under the IT and IPC Act. (Source: Youtube)

Kissing prank video: 2017 has made a horrendous start. The year was just hours old when reports emerged of the Bengaluru mass molestation. And to make it worse, soon enough a CCTV footage also emerged of two men sexually abusing and assaulting a woman in the IT city. While the country was still outraged over these repeated offenses, plus multiple others reported across the country, yet another Youtube video has revealed more depravity and this time it has been couched under the ‘prank’ term. Titled the ‘funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’, the video by Sumit Verma went viral on social media and it raised a big question on women’s safety – even in broad sunlight with number of bystanders around. What is more shocking is that over 2000 people liked the video.

Uploaded by Sumit Verma, under the name of ‘The Crazy Sumit’, the video shows him playing an appalling prank and kissing women on the streets in Delhi in broad daylight and then running away before anyone can catch him. The user not only violated the dignity of these women, but recorded the acts and released them online. In this current case of violation, the video footage went viral. An outraged nation and people on social media vowed retribution, scaring Verma into deleting the video and offering an ‘apology’.

But can he be allowed to get away by just saying ‘sorry’, clearly after realising that he was in danger? The answer is ‘no’. He must not be allowed to get away. While Delhi Police may have acted belatedly, it still has a few laws that can lead to the pervert’s arrest.

The offender can now face jail as Delhi Police have taken cognizance of the videos and are likely to file a case under 1) Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code for allegedly harassing and abusing women and 2) physically hurting the males walking along with the victim/s.

As per law, if the victims want to file a separate case, they would be allowed to do so. This is indeed a criminal offence and perversion, but the victims will have to come out to lodge an official case against Verma and then only proceedings can be launched.