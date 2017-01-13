Kissing Prank video 2017: Gurugram Police nabs ‘The Crazy Sumit’ for harassment

Kissing Prank video 2017: The video shows the offender Sumit Verma playing a ‘prank’ on Delhi women. (Youtube)

Kissing Prank video 2017: The offender in the Kissing prank video case on Friday was arrested by Gurugram Crime Branch. The arrest happened at around 2PM. The details of the arrest are yet to be known. The offender, nicknamed named ‘The Crazy Sumit’ had released an atrocious video which had once again raised question on the safety of women in this country. The video shows the offender Sumit Verma playing a ‘prank’ on Delhi women. In the video, offender Sumit Verma randomly kisses women on Delhi streets and runs away. The incident revealed another dark side of the society where kissing women without their consent is not considered a crime but is rather considered fun. The video titled ‘funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’ also has 200 likes on YouTube. However, some people had also threatened Verma which made him delete the video and offer apologies for his actions.

The incident came days after India’s IT city, Bengaluru saw the shameful case of mass molestation and another case of physical assault and harassment, the CCTV footage of which was widely seen and condemned.

The offender, by posting his video of kissing women and running away before getting caught, had not only violated the Information and Technology Act but had also hurt the dignity of the women who fell a victim to his ‘prank’. Verma had violated Indian Penal Code for harassing women and had also physically hurt the males who were with the victims at the time of the prank. Sumit Verma’s channel has 20 videos on his youtube channel