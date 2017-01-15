Kissing Prank video 2017: After Sumit Verma released, cops set to contact victims

Sumit had claimed before police during interrogation that the women he kissed in the video were aware of being recorded on camera and had consented to be part of it. (YouTube)

Investigation into Sumit Verma, who uploaded a ‘prank’ video in which he was seen kissing random women and then running away in Connaught Place in New Delhi, the cops has decided to contact its victims to probe the matter. The police will talk to them about what had happened and also to record their statements that would help them in reaching to the conclusion of the entire issue, reported Times Now. The cops had earlier on Friday arrested Sumit aka ‘The Crazy Sumit’ for uploading a video on video-sharing website YouTube, showing him playing a prank on Delhi women. In the video, he randomly kissed women on streets and ran away. Though he was released after being questioned for around four hours but the cops are carrying forward the probe.

Amid the chaos that was raised in the country for the safety of women after several molestation incidents in Bengaluru and Delhi, the video revealed another dark side of the society where kissing women without their consent is not considered as a crime but is rather considered as fun. The video titled ‘funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’ also received hundreds of ‘like’ before it was deleted.

Meanwhile, Sumit had claimed before police during interrogation that the women he kissed in the video were aware of being recorded on camera and had consented to be part of it. Also, he claimed that he has uploaded 36 videos on his YouTube channel ‘The Crazy Sumit’ till date including one including one with his mother, where he plays the role of a drunk man informing her that his girlfriend is pregnant. On Saturday, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch approached the parents of the women to verify his claims. On Saturday, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch approached the parents of the women to verify his claims.