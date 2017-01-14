Kissing Prank 2017: Accused ‘Crazy Sumit’ defends arrest, makes fresh claims

Verma was arrested by Gurugram police on Friday after a major uproar on social media emerged against his YouTube videos. (Source: Youtube)

Kissing Prank video 2017: In a major turn of events, Sumit Verma has claimed that the girls in his Youtube videos were aware of the ‘prank’ he did on them implying that he is not guilty. He said that his videos were only meant to get hits and earn money on social media, reports Indian Express. Verma was arrested by Gurugram police on Friday after a major uproar on social media emerged against his YouTube videos. Sumit Verma’s youtube prank video titled ‘funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’ shows him and one of his friends randomly kissing women on Delhi streets and running away. People across social media had strongly condemned the ‘prank’ and had said that the act violates the dignity of the women. The videos were then taken down by him.

The videos were uploaded by the 20 year old on 1st of January, the day which also saw the shameful incident of Bengaluru mass molestation and another assault and molestation case by two men on the streets of the IT city. It’s possible that the overwhelming reaction which the youth got from social media was because of the two incidents which the country had witnessed.

You May Also Want To Watch:

A case of molestation under IPC section 354 was lodged by the Cyber Crime Cell of the Crime Branch. According to the report, Sumit Verma told the police that he got the idea of the pranks from watching prank videos on YouTube during his bedrest of two months, three years ago. Verma, according to the police has made around 35-40 such videos.