Kirron Kher stunner! BJP MP says Chandigarh gangrape victim should not have boarded rickshaw with 3 men

Kirron Kher added that it is necessary for the people to educate their boys to prevent such crimes. (Source: PTI)

Member of Parliament and popular actress Kirron Kher, in a stunning statement on Wednesday, said that the 22-year-old woman who was gangraped allegedly by an auto driver and his two accomplices should not have boarded the vehicle when she saw three men already sitting in it. This statement came from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader during a press conference. “Bachi ki samajhdaari ko bhi main thoda sa kehna chahti hun… saari bachiyon ko.. ki already jab koi teen aadmi baithe hue hain uske andar… to aapko usme bethna nahi chadhna chaeye tha….I am saying this to protect the girls…..,” Kher said.

She added that it is necessary for the people to educate their boys to prevent such crimes, but at the same time, girls too should be alert and aware. Sharing her own experience, the veteran actor said when she used to take taxi in Mumbai, she used to make sure that the vehicle’s number is with someone. Kher said that in these times, people need to be more careful with these things in order to reduce the number of such cases.

“Hum log bhi kabhi taxi lete the Mumbai mein… to kisi na kisi ko bhi..jo hamare sath hota tha… usse taxi ka number likha dete the.. because we wanted our safety as girls.. I remember as a girl… so mujhe lagta hai hum sab ko aaj kal ke zamane mein in cheezon ke liye sakhat hona padega (Whenever we took a taxi in Mumbai, we used to let someone know the taxi number …I feel that in these times, we also have to be more careful about these things),” she added.

#WATCH BJP MP Kirron Kher says ‘she (Chandigarh rape victim) should not have boarded the auto rickshaw when she saw three men sitting in it’ (29.11.17) pic.twitter.com/Daqe95rTIO — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2017

Kher said that she feels really bad for the victim and urged the media to spread awareness about the police helpline and mobile app, so that everyone could download it. When asked as to why there wasn’t any Women’s Commission in Chandigarh, Kher said that when the city had a woman MP, a woman mayor and a woman SSP, then what was the need of a Mahila Ayog.

“I am there… women can come to me..,” she said. Asked about increasing cases of eve teasing, gangrape and other crimes, Kher said that the cases of ‘eve teasing’ have been prevalent in north India since ages and Chandigarh Police was efficiently tracking all the cases.