Kiren Rijiju takes stock of Manipur situation: Here is all you want to know about the economic blockade

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Friday met with Manipur Chief Minister Oikram Ibobi Singh in Imphal and asked him to end the “worrisome” conditions that have triggered a “humanitarian crisis” in the state. Rijiju, who is on a day-long trip to Manipur as a central emissary, stressed that the Manipur government must discharge is “constitutional duties” by ending the blockade and bring back normalcy in the state. The blockade on National Highway 2 by United Naga Council (UNC) has been continuing since November 1 crippling normal life in the landlocked state. Here is all you want to know about the economic blockade:

1. The UNC has been protesting against the creation of seven new districts in the state. At a high-level meeting attended by Rijiju, Ibobi Singh and senior

officials of the central and Manipur governments, the situation in the state was discussed threadbare.

2. Two national highways that serve as a lifeline for the state have been blocked by the UNC, as a result people have been experiencing severe hardship in the supply of essential items. Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed.

3. Due to the blockade, all passenger services were stopped and over 1,000 vehicles carrying passengers and goods were stranded on the Assam-Nagaland border areas.

4. At least 22 vehicles were set ablaze by protestors couple of days back, who were protesting against the move, following which authorities also suspended internet connections in some areas.

5. The state government had imposed a curfew to maintain law and order, which has since been relaxed.

6. Earlier this week, the Union Government rushed about 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur. While close to 1,500 personnel were sent to Manipur in last two days, nearly 2,500 personnel were sent in the state last week, a senior Home Ministry official was quoted as saying.

7. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday told Manipur Chief Minister that there has been an extremely distressing situation caused by the continuous blockade of National Highway-2, which has caused an acute shortage of essential and other goods in Manipur and breakdown of law and order.

8. A delegation of BJP leaders had met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, seeking the Centre’s intervention in ending the blockade in Manipur, as it claimed that the state government had failed to protect the interests of the people. Speaking to reporters here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP’s election in charge, said the delegation sought the Centre’s intervention in opening up the blockade as “Chief Minister Ibobi Singh has completely failed the state”.

9. Distressed by the economic blockade that has crippled her home state Manipur, five-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP M C Mary Kom has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and resolve the crisis. “The whole section of communities, both in hills and valley, residing in Manipur are suffering due to the economic blockade and counter-blockade and have now turned into ugly consequences of greater destruction and if not intervened in time, there are possibilities of untoward happenings and the people are so insecure,” she wrote.

10. A BJP MLA in Manipur resigned from the party, protesting against Centre’s inaction to end the crisis in the state, which will go on Assembly polls next year. The present crisis has come more than a year after the NDA Government signed an accord with NSCN (IM), which involved creating a mechanism which would create institutions allowing autonomy to Naga tribes living across the border in Manipur.

