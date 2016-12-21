Kiren Rijiju ridicules Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against PM Narendra Modi, says don’t take him seriously

Soon after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mehsana rally, Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rajiju has ridiculed him and asked people ‘not to take him seriously’. (Source: ANI)

Soon after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mehsana rally, Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rajiju has ridiculed him and asked people ‘not to take him seriously’. While talking to ANI, Rijiju said, “Rahul Gandhi ji ki baaton ko kyun seriously lete hain? Congress wale bhi unki baaton ko serious nahi lete” (Why do you take Rahul Gandhi’s comment seriously, neither the Congress does that).

Rahul Gandhi ji ki baaton ko kyun seriously lete hain? Congress wale bhi unki baaton ko serious nahi lete: Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home pic.twitter.com/kEspg3EvM5 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

Rijiju’s comment came as a reply for Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of Prime Minister received crores in kickbags while he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The BJP has also called the Congress leader a ‘bluffmaster’ and believes that he is insulting the Supreme Court as it has already given a clean chit to Modi for the same.

Even last week, Rijiju called Rahul Gandhi’s earthquake remarks as the biggest joke of the year. While talking to the media out the Parliament, he also said that it is the Congress party which is very scared as it has to defend utterances of its vice president.

You might also want to see this:

While addressing a rally in Mehsana rally in Gujarat today, Rahul once again slammed Narendra Modi and the Central Government for the demonetisation policy. He said that the ban on notes is not aimed at stopping the flow of black money in the country, but is targeted against 99 per cent poor and middle class people of the country.

The Congress leader has also alleged that the Prime Minister was involved in the Sahara India scam. Gandhi claimed that in six months employees of Sahara company had paid money to Modi, nine times, the records of which are with the IT department.