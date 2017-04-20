Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore sweat it out at gym; give us major fitness goals! Watch video

MoS Home Affairs Rijiju on Thursday posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen doing 10 reverse crunches on a bench.

Who doesn’t like to have a fit and healthy lifestyle? But if you have a job that takes away most of the time of your day, then putting in an effort to stay fit becomes a task and workouts become impossible. But Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have shown that where there is a will, there is a way. MoS Home Affairs Rijiju on Thursday posted a video on Twitter in which he can be seen doing 10 reverse crunches on a bench.

He posted the video with the message, “Young friends, stay away frm drugs, be fit. Let’s build @narendramodi ji’s #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins frm work 2 respond @Ra_THORe”. He even tagged his friend Rathore in the message. Rathore, who is the minister of state for information and broadcasting, responded to Rijiju, tweeting, “Ha ha ha…despite your hectic schedule, YOU are beyond competition AND are an inspiration.”

Young friends, stay away frm drugs, be fit. Let’s build @narendramodi ji’s #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins frm work 2 respond @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/fkWQ8UdmRC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 20, 2017

Ha ha ha…despite your hectic schedule, YOU are beyond competition AND are an inspiration. @KirenRijiju #IAmNewIndia ???? http://t.co/iJ0gGHFEu1 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 19, 2017

Rijiju’s 27-second-clip was in response to minister Rajyavardhan’s workout clip which in Rijiju words ‘gives him a tough challenge’. Rijiju wrote, “While doing duty we’ve no time for physical fitness. But my Olympian colleague @Ra_THORe manages some time & gives me a tough challenge.” Evn Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu joined in and said: “Getting intimidated by the huge commitment of @Ra_THORe & @KirenRijiju for fitness&rigorous regime they follow.Wish 1 could do bit like them.”

While doing duty we’ve no time for physical fitness. But my Olympian colleague @Ra_THORe manages some time & gives me a tough challenge?? pic.twitter.com/ZKDAa2B96F — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 19, 2017

Getting intimidated by the huge commitment of @Ra_THORe & @KirenRijiju for fitness&rigorous regime they follow.Wish 1 could do bit like them http://t.co/pWdHg7JyaQ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 19, 2017

We have mostly seen actors hitting the gym but the workout video of these two ministers is surely an inspiration. We hope that these two politicians not just inspire fellow colleagues but the youth as well!