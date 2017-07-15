Kiren Rijiju for better school infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today stressed on better coordination between the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government in improving the state’s educational institutions. (Image: IE)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today stressed on better coordination between the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government in improving the state’s educational institutions. Rijiju inaugurated the permanent building of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gumto, Doimukh in Papum Pare district in presence of state minister of urban development, planning and housing, Nabam Rebia. “It is a proud moment for all that the new permanent building of the school was inaugurated today,” he said. The Union minister also donated Rs 50,000 to the school which has been built on 54 acres. Praising the overall academic performance of Navodaya schools, the Minister of State for Home said relationship between students and teachers should be cordial. Respect for teachers by students, and care and love for students by teachers must be upheld, he said.

Rijiju said the infrastructure of schools in the north eastern state needed improvement, and that the cooperation between the state and the Centre held the key in this regard. “Providing water, electricity supply, constructing roads among others fall under the ambit of the state government,” he said. The BJP leader also noted, “Quality education builds character of students”. The Union minister also thanked the land donors and sought their assistance for smooth functioning of the school. Rijuju added that when a school is built, not only the students, but the local community also benefits with the improved infrastructure.