Kiren Bedi obstructing implementation of projects: Puducherry CM V Narayanswamy

The war of words between the Congress-led Puducherry government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi refuse to die down as Chief Minister V Narayanswamy today accused Bedi of obstructing implementation of various state projects. “Kiran Bedi has been coming out with charges of corruption and irregularities against the elected ministry and legislators through social media without any proof. She has not contributed anything towards development. On the other hand, she is putting obstacles in implementation of various projects,” the chief minister told reporters. Narayanswamy alleged that Bedi has caused disrespect to the post of Lt Governor by levelling baseless charges and often transgressing her statutory rights and privileges.

He said her action of taking to the social media and carrying all communication she was having with the ministry was a “clear case of violation of oath of secrecy”. He sought to know if there was any other Lt Governor in the country who resorted to social media as much as she (Bedi) did. Narayanasamy, who had returned from New Delhi yesterday after meeting Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others, also claimed his government had proof of her “bungling” in the administration. He said the territorial government, however, did not want to do so as it had already represented to the Prime Minister and Home Minister about Bedi’s style of functioning.

Alleging that the Lt Governor was joining hands with some NGOs and trying to prevent the port development project here, the chief minister said its development as a satellite port of Chennai Port Trust (CPT) was taken up after an agreement was inked with CPT in New Delhi some months ago. He said though Bedi had been charging that there were several irregularities in the project and was trying to scuttle the scheme, a big chunk of work had already been completed and would go on stream as scheduled. Narayanasamy said he had been maintaining silence for nearly two weeks on the issue, but now his government “would no longer tolerate this”.

The Congress leader alleged that Bedi had been pushing Puducherry backwards without any justification and functioning like a police officer and not as an administrator of Puducherry. He questioned Bedi’s “arbitrary” decisions on many matters and charged her with awarding contract to Dredging Corporation of India without adopting tender procedure to desilt sand in the estuary in the vicinity of the harbour. Asked if he had sought ouster of Bedi, he said, “it is for the Centre to decide. In response to a question, he said the government was keen on restoring flight services from here for boosting tourism.