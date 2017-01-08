Kiran Bedi to quit as LG of Puducherry in May, 2018

Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi. (PTI)

Lt Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Saturday made her intentions clear when she said that she would quit her post next year in the month of May, when she completes two years in office. In a statement to PTI, the former IPS officer said, “I have given myself a tenure here. I shall relinquish my office on May 29, 2018 when I complete two years in Puducherry.” Prior to this, she has already informed her seniors regarding this.

There has been growing differences between Bedi and the Congress government in the Union Territory of Puducherry. She made this statement on resignation, a day after the Congress MLAs filed a memorandum to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, complaining on the LG’s way of functioning at office, in the backdrop of her cancelling an order of CM V Narayanasamy banning officials from using social media for official communication.

Kiran Bedi was sworn in as the Lt Governor of Puducherry on May 29, 2016. She has had initiated several measures like checking the crime rate, corruption and making Puducherry a garbage-free UT.

Amidst the growing differences between the LG and the Puducherry government on various occasions, CM V Narayanasamy has maintained that ties have remained cordial. Refering to the former IPS’ direct intentions with government officials, the CM in the past, in a reference had said that the elected ministry should not be overlooked. Previously, during August, 2016, Kiran Bedi had allegedly threatened to quit her post citing lack of cooperation from government officials regarding her clean Puducherry Mission.