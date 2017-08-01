Kiran Bedi to pay surprise visits to govt schools in Puducherry villages

She visited the school after receiving a complaint from a woman at an open house meeting at her office recently. (PTI)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, whose style of functioning has come under flak from ruling Congress, today said she would pay ‘surprise visits’ to government schools in villages in Puducherry to ascertain the deficiencies. In a WhatsApp message to media persons after her visit to a government higher secondary school for boys at nearby Bahoor village, she said that she wanted to visit the rural schools without prior notice. “The intention is to improve the situation and also address the woes of the students. The visits would also be documented to evolve an action plan to improve matters,” she said. She visited the school after receiving a complaint from a woman at an open house meeting at her office recently.Complainant G Shanthi had in her complaint stated that some of the boys had dropped out and the school registered a very poor pass percentage in the plus two (Class XII) public examination in March 2016.

Of the 125 students who appeared for the plus two public examinations in 2016 only 38 emerged successfully, she said.The woman also said the school needed proficient teachers who should teach in such a manner that village children could understand the subjects. She appealed to the Lt Governor to inspect the school and keep monitoring its performance.Bedi said that the school lacked a teacher to handle Mathematics and other essential subjects and ‘those who are there do not know how to teach’. She also noted that the school did not have a Principal for the last one year and the vice-principal’s post was also vacant.The former IPS officer, who took a written feedback from the students, said all of them had rated the institution as ‘very bad`.

“The students continue to suffer. I propose to re-visit the school tomorrow and speak with the boys to tell them what best could be done till deficiencies are rectified`, she said. The Lt Governor and ruling Congress have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since she assumed office last year One of these was her act of inducting three nominated members of BJP to Puducherry assembly by the Centre without consulting the territorial government, triggering protests from Congress, its alliance partner DMK, the Left parties and VCK. Another was her intervention during counseling for medical admissions. The parties had also sought ouster of Bedi through a bandh on July 8.