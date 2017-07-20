Kiran Bedi portrayed as Adolf Hitler by Congress? Puducherry LG takes to Twitter, uploads poster

This incident is set to become yet another flashpoint between the Congress and the local government. (Twitter/ Kiran Bedi)

Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday tweeted a picture of a poster on which she is portrayed as Germany’s former dictator Adolf Hitler. The poster was allegedly made by the Congress as, part of a larger ‘Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs’. While tweeting the picture the former policewoman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader used a folded hand emoticon. This incident is set to become yet another flashpoint between the Congress and the local government led by the Puducherry government and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has repeatedly come under attack from the Congress after she swore-in three people nominated by the central government as Members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three members who were inducted in the Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan, who is also Puducherry BJP President, KG Shankar, who is also the treasurer of Puducherry’s BJP unit and S Selvaganapathy, a BJP member. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with other Congress MLAs had protested against the swearing in of the Centre’s nominees.

The Union Territory’s Congress unit had also observed a bandh as a mark of protest against what it perceived as ‘undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and also against the nomination of the BJP activists by the Centre”. The Pradesh Congress Committee also wants the removal of Kiran Bedi from the post of Puducherry Lt Governor.