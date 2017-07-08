Kiran Bedi is against all canons of democracy, says DMK

Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson Sarvanan said, What Puducherry’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has done is functioning in total violation of all democratic norms and constitutional procedures. (Express Photo)

After the Congress ministers and other leaders observed a day-long fast, demanding the ouster of Puducherry’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday lashed out at the latter asserting that the appointment of the three members is unconstitutional and against all canons of democracy. Speaking to ANI, DMK spokesperson Sarvanan said, “What Puducherry’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has done is functioning in total violation of all democratic norms and constitutional procedures. The appointment of the three members (V. Saminathan, K. G. Shankar and S. Selvaganapathy) is unconstitutional and against all canons of democracy.”

Yesterday, Congress ministers and other leaders observed a day-long fast for swearing in three members nominated to the assembly. Puducherry PCC president and PWD minister A. Namassivayam, Welfare minister M Kandasamy and Industries minister MOHF Shahjahan, were on fast too.

Addressing the protesters, the PCC leader said since Bedi assumed office in May last year, she had been “showing her true colours to embarrass the Congress government”. He said the recent nomination of the three BJP persons to the assembly by the Union Home ministry and their induction as members at the Raj Nivas by the Lt Governor “betray the intention of the BJP and Bedi to embarrass the democratically elected Congress government”.

The Congress leaders also appealed to traders and others to cooperate with a day-long bandh called by the DMK, left parties, VCK and other outfits to condemn the “undemocratic style of functioning” of the Lt Governor.

BJP Puducherry unit president V Saminathan, party treasurer KG Shankar and educationist S Selvaganapathy were recently nominated to the assembly by the home ministry. They were sworn in by Bedi on 4 July.