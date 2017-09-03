Kiran Bedi greets Nirmala Sitharaman on elevation

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today congratulated union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her elevation to Cabinet rank. The Union ministry headed by Narendra Modi was reshuffled today during which Sitharaman was made cabinet minister. Sitharaman was Minister of State for Commerce prior to the rejig. In a Twitter post, Bedi praised her and said, “Proud of her. She is brilliant in her work. She has earned her way thru every bit. @nsitharaman Wish her the best.”

The former IPS officer also hailed the induction of Alphons Kannanthanam, a former IAS offier and Satyapal Singh (former Mumbai police chief) as Ministers of State in the reshuffle. “Aware of the caliber of Alphons & Satpal Singh @dr_satyapal. Expected to deliver. Congratulate @PMOIndia @AmitShah. Good for New India..,” she wrote.