Kingfisher Airlines diverted Rs 254 cr of IDBI loan for ‘personal use’: CBI chargesheet

CBI allegedly shows how the corporate loan taken by Vijay Mallya led Kingfisher Airlines was diverted and that too for ‘personal’ use.(Reuters)

Yet another revelation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly shows how the corporate loan taken by Vijay Mallya led Kingfisher Airlines was diverted and that too for ‘personal’ use. This has been revealed in a chargesheet filed by the CBI today. CBI had filed the chargesheet in the loan default case against ex-IDBI Bank chairman and 8 others, including Vijay Mallya and some Kingfisher employees. CBI had indicated to court that it is seeking judicial custody of all the accused. All those who have been detained were sent to judicial custody today till February 7.

You may also like to watch:



The CBI had on Monday arrested the former chairman of the IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal. Aggarwal along with some of his then colleagues were arrested by the CBI as they were holding important positions at IDBI when it cleared a loan of Rs 900 crore to Kingfisher Airlines. Other IDBI officials include former deputy MD OV Bundelu, former IDBI executive director SK Srinivasan and former IDBI general manager RS Sridhar. BK Batra, deputy managing director was also taken into custody.