Kin of Kashmiri inmates in Tihar demand their transfer to Jammu and Kashmir prisons

Relatives of Kashmiri prisoners who were allegedly beaten up in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail protested here today, seeking Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s intervention to immediately shift those inmates to the prisons in the state. The protest was held at the Press Enclave here. Family members of the Tihar inmates, who hail from the Valley, claimed they were assaulted by personnel of the Tamil Nadu special force on November 21 in the prison. The protesters said their jailed kin should have access to the rights detailed in the jail manuals till they are shifted to the state. They appealed to the chief minister to visit the jail and ensure the safety and welfare of their kin.

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who joined the protesters, appealed to international human rights bodies to intervene. The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the director general of the Tihar jail in the wake of reports that a scuffle involving Kashmiri prisoners took place in the prison, leading to injuries. Mufti had on November 28 spoken to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and asked him to intervene in the matter. The Union home secretary had assured the chief minister of a thorough probe into the incident and punishing the culprits for having violated the jail manual.