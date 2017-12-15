Kim Jong-un’s top aide Hwang Pyong-so executed by North Korean death squad, say reports

The news agency reported that Kim Won-hong was sentenced to one of North Korea’s prison camps. As for Hwang, reports said that Jong-un has indeed killed him. (ANI)

Hwang Pyong-so, a key member of Kim Jong-un’s inner circle and touted as a powerful military figure, has mysteriously vanished from public life. The vice marshal, who held the most senior position in North Korea’s military, hasn’t been seen in public since October 13. This has subsequently sparked rumours that he was executed by a North Korean death squad after allegations of bribery, the local media reported. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s spy agency reported Hwang and his deputy, Kim Won-hong, were expelled from the military’s General Politico Bureau and “punished.” The agency added it was looking into details about their punishment. The news agency reported that Kim Won-hong was sentenced to one of North Korea’s prison camps. As for Hwang, reports said that Jong-un has indeed killed him.

Kim has previously killed his enemies via a variety of gruesome methods, including shooting them with anti-aircraft weaponry at a close distance and feeding them to a pack of ravenous dogs.