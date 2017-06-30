Killings in the name of cow not acceptable: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose the precincts of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat to send out a stern message to cow vigilantes in the country saying that killing in the name of cow is unacceptable. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Ashram, abode of Mahatma Gandhi, the PM said “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.” He added that even Mahatma gandhi would not have approved of such incidents. “Vinoba Bhave and Mahatma Gandhi have shown the path to practice gau-bhakti,” PM Modi said. The remarks come in the backdrop of several incidents of lynching and murder of people by self-styled cow vigilante groups over rumours of cow slaughter. The most recent incident was the murder of 15-year-old Junaid Khan by a group of people on a Mathura-bound train in Ballabhgarh in Haryana after an argument escalated over seats. “It makes me angry that people are running shops in the name of cow protection.

Some people indulge in anti-social activities at night, and in the day masquerade as cow protectors,” PM Modi said. He added that people who wanted to serve cows should ensure that the animals do not eat plastic. Modi invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave to condemn violence and expressed his “pain and unhappiness” over the “current atmosphere” of violence.”

“No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done. Let’s all work together. Let’s create the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams. Let’s create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of. The thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have the power to mitigate the challenges the world is facing today,” said the Prime Minister. “Our constitution teaches us its (cow protection’s) importance. But do we get the right to kill a human (to save cow)? Is this how we worship cow? Is this cow protection? This cannot be the path of Bapu. Vinoba Bhave’s life doesn’t convey to us this message.” This is the second time in two years that the Prime Minister has spoken out against self-styled gau

This is the second time in two years that the Prime Minister has spoken out against self-styled gau rakshaks, who have gained in strength in recent years and have attacked several people on charges of cow smuggling or slaughter, mostly Dalits and Muslims. At an event in New Delhi last year, Modi had said self-styled cow vigilantes made him angry and called some of them anti-social. The PM is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to launch various projects in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar. It is his fourth visit in Gujarat in this year at the time when assembly election is falling by the end of this year.