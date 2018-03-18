Killer travels 2500 kilometre in taxis to evade arrest, fails to escape Delhi police net

The accused Osaretin Ogbuku had come to India in the year 2010, said Delhi Police (Representational photo: PTI)

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have nabbed a 35-year-old Nigerian man, who was wanted for killing another African national. The Nigerian man has been identified as Osaretin Ogbuku. Delhi Police have been on the run after the man ever since the incident was reported on March 9. Ogbuku was finally arrested in Bihar’s Kishanganj by police after a search mission covered almost 2500 km. Ogbuku lived in Delhi’s adjacent Faridabad. However, after the incident, he travelled to Punjab and from there he took a cab to Assam.

Delhi Police said their first plan of action was to raid his house in Faridabad. They found him missing from his residence in Faridabad. The Police then laid a technical surveillance and found out that Ogbuku was located in Jalandhar, Punjab. Delhi Police rushed to Punjab and made searches for him at all possible hideouts. The Police, then, found a tip-off that Ogbuku hired a paid cab and left for Assam. After further investigating the cab driver’s GPS on his cellphone, police found that Ogbuku’s location was near Faizabad, Basti area in Uttar Pradesh and headed to Assam.

Police said the officials were alerted in the state of Bihar and checkpoints were set up on Darbhanga, Supaul, Kosi river and Kishanganj roads. It was the joint efforts by Bihar Police and Delhi Police and they nabbed Ogbuku in Kishanganj. Delhi Police are said to have travelled more than 2500 km between Delhi, Punjab and Bihar’s Kishanganj nab the alleged killer.

The incident that caused all the trouble took place on March 9, 2018, at 11 pm when two groups of Nigerians allegedly clashed in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. Delhi Police received a call about the stabbing of a person. The deceased was identified as Hillary alias Harry. The local police arrived at the spot and found one Nigerian national lying unconscious on the ground. Delhi Police soon rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Center where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The accused Osaretin Ogbuku had come to India in the year 2010, said Delhi Police. Ogbuku is a permanent resident of Nigeria and unmarried.