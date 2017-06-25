Killed Pakistan BAT intruder in Kashmir wanted to video record mutilation of jawan on camera: Army official

The third such attack in the border district this year, the BAT attack was carried out within 10 km from the Poonch town. (PTI)

Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), which killed two Indian soldiers in an ambush on Thursday, had planned to mutilate the soldiers and video record the act through the camera on their headbands, Indian Express reported. A BAT member who died in the crossfire had a camera fitted to his headband which would have recorded the attack, along with the dagger designed to mutilate. However, the BAT’s plan fell through as Indian soldiers retaliated. The Indian Express reported that the camera’s contents would be analyzed to ascertain whether the feed was live or not. The army has caught hold of such a camera for the first time. An army officer told IE that the dagger and camera-fitted headband reflected a “barbaric mindset of Pakistan army”. Other things that were found on the bodies of the two Pakistani soldiers included a knife, an AK rifle with four magazines, and two grenades. The third such attack in the border district this year, the BAT attack was carried out within 10 km from the Poonch town. In a similar BAT ceasefire violation, Pakistan army men and terrorists had decapitated two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati area in Poonch district on May 1.

The attack was carried out by mortar shelling and small arms fire from the LoC. In February, the army had foiled another BAT invasion. The Krishna Ghati area provides a positional advantage to the Pakistani army across the Line of Control, according to IE. The actions have increased there from September 2016 when India retaliated after the deaths of 18 soldiers at an army base in Uri, north of Poonch.