Kidambi Srikant inks history today, PM Narendra Modi, Anand Mahindra take to Twitter to hail achievement

(Source: PTI)

After Kidambi Srikanth became the first Indian and only fourth male shuttler in history to lift four Super Series titles in a calendar year as he beat Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the men’s singles final at French Open, on Sunday, the social media has turned abuzz with greetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Srikanth’s excellent performance saying, “Good news from @srikidambi keeps coming. Wonderful victory at the French Open Super Series. The entire country is proud!” BJP President Amit Shah also congratulated him on his victory calling him a ‘champ’. He took to his Twitter account to write, “Smashed like a champ…Well played @srikidambi. Congratulations on winning French Open Superseries title in Paris.” The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje also praised Kidambi Srikanth’s terrific performance in the French Open.

Good news from @srikidambi keeps coming. Wonderful victory at the French Open Super Series. Entire country is proud! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2017

Smashed like a champ…Well played @srikidambi. Congratulations on winning French Open Super series title in Paris. pic.twitter.com/zqv3TOUmdP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 29, 2017

While the leading business tycoon Anand Mahindra called Srikant, ‘an unstoppable sporting juggernaut from India’, sporting star Anil Kumble termed his win as a remarkable feat. Kidambi Srikant bagged his second consecutive title in two weeks after winning the Denmark Open in Odense, last week.