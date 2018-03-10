Alauddin Khilji’s character in Padmaavat reminded me of Azam Khan, says Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada, along with another senior Amar Singh was expelled from the Samajwadi party in 2010. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, on Saturday, took a dig at the Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan by saying that Alauddin Khliji’s character in the movie Padmaavat reminded her of the SP leader. Speaking to ANI, the ex-Bollywood actress said that it reminded her how Azam Khan harrassed her during the elections.

“When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting,” the former MP from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh said.

This isn’t the first time when Jaya Prada has hit out Azam Khan. She has previously accused the Samajwadi Party leader of arrogance and foul play, In 2009, she had accused Khan of spreading her ‘cheap’ posters to sully her image. The bitter rivalry between the two UP leaders surfaced in 2012 as well, with Jaya vowing to destroy Khan’s ‘arrogance’.

Jaya Prada, along with another senior Amar Singh was expelled from the Samajwadi party in 2010 for indulging in activities inimical to its political interests and damaging its image. Amar Singh, in 2015, had claimed that Azam Khan was behind the suspension of the duo.

“Azam is close to Mulayam Singh Yadav and due to him me and Jaya Prada was sacked form SP. Such statements from him, will adversely affect party’s reputation,” Amar Singh had said in 2015.

Alauddin Khilji was the Sultan of Delhi in the 13th century. His character was played by Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The movie had finally hit the theatres after landing in a number of controversies.

The movie is based on Khilji’s desire to capture Chittorgarh and marry its queen Rani Padmini. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and was a major box-office success.

However, the members of Karni Sena had claimed that a few historical facts in the movie were twisted. The group had demanded a ban on the movie initially named Padmavati. It was released after the name was changed to Padmaavat.