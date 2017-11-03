“Khichdi” offered to Lord Jagannath Temple since ages

Amidst a nation-wide debate over giving National Dish status to “Khichdi”, researchers of Jagannath culture in Odisha today claimed that the dish is being offered to Lord Jagannath at Puri Temple since ages. (Image: IE)

Amidst a nation-wide debate over giving National Dish status to “Khichdi”, researchers of Jagannath culture in Odisha today claimed that the dish is being offered to Lord Jagannath at Puri Temple since ages. After rumours about khichdi being declared as the National Dish started making the rounds on social media, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had clarified that khichdi is not being declared the National Dish but is only set to make a record. Around 800 kg of ‘khichdi’ will be prepared at the World Food India 2017, which commence tomorrow at the national capital. Country’s renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor will prepare Khichdi. The event will demonstrate India’s capability in food processing and allied sectors.

“Khichdi, called Khechudi in Odia is being offered to Lord Jagannath since ages. At least five varieties of Khechudi are offered to the Lord during ‘Sakala Dhupa’ (morning meal),” said Rabi Narayan Mishra, a former administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple. According to texts, there are five varieties of Khechudi cooked in the 12th century shrine in Puri. They are – Tata Khecudi, Nukhura khechudi, Taila Khechudi, Sana Khechudi and Majuri Khechudi. Many pots of Khechudi is offered to the Lord every day, Mishra said.

Kanika, also called Mitha (sweet) Khechudi, considered as a favourite of Lord Jagannath. The rice is flavoured with cinnamon sticks, cloves, bay leaf, cardamom, ground nut, cashew and raisin with a pinch of turmeric. The spices used in this dish make it very aromatic.