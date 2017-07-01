KGP keen to hire doc, post-doc fellows in US Kolkata. (IE).

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is keen on engaging promising doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows in the US as faculty members at this premiere institute. An IIT-KGP team would visit San Francisco, Houston and Washington DC early next month for meeting interested faculty candidates. The team will also visit campuses of Johns Hopkins, Purdue and Wisconsin-Madison. “IIT Kharagpur is rated as the top Institute in India for its research outcome and value addition in its academic programmes, both driven by a highly motivated faculty,” IIT KGP director Prof P P Chakrabarti said. “In recent times, we have recruited some highly qualified faculty members who are already at the forefront of teaching and research award and peer recognition,” he said. “Faculty members are the true catalyst and harbinger of change here at IIT Kharagpur. Talented faculty members are our driving force,” Prof Subhasish Tripathy, Dean Faculty of IIT KGP said. “We are expanding our frontiers and are keenly looking to have among us the future leaders in teaching and research,” he said.