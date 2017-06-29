Kerala’s IT policy gets cabinet nod

Digitally empowered citizens, digitally empowered lifestyle and digitally empowered commerce are some features of the policy.(Photo: Reuters)

The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala has given its approval for an IT policy with a vision to attract investments from global IT firms and to generate more job opportunities. The state cabinet, which met here recently, gave its approval for the policy, an official release said today. The policy gives thrust for inclusive growth by creating a knowledge-powered ‘Digital Kerala society’ by 2020 through application of digital technologies, according to the release. A definite and accountable system of governance has been defined under the policy which also recommends setting up of a Digital Government Advisory Board to advise the government on digital matters.

Digitally empowered citizens, digitally empowered lifestyle and digitally empowered commerce are some features of the policy. The policy aims at developing one crore sq feet area for IT based industries thereby providing jobs directly or indirectly to 2.5 lakh people. It would strive to utilise the capabilities of co-operative sector and capital of the diaspora (Non-resident Keralites) to develop IT parks, the release said. An E-governance project would be commissioned on time bound basis and it would be subjected to social audit. An integrated system of electronic service delivery is also envisaged under the policy, the release said.