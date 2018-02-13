Kerala Youth Congress leader allegedly hacked to death in Kannur by CPI(M) workers

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

A 29-year-old Congress leader was hacked to death on Monday midnight near Mattannur in Kannur district. The party has alleged that CPI(M) was behind the murder and called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur district on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Shuhaib. The 30-year-old party member was reportedly the Youth Congress president of Keezhallor mandalam in Kannur district. According to the details provided by police, the incident reportedly took place late night when four assailants came in a car and hurled crude bombs and attacked Shuhaib and two other party members with machetes.

Suhaib was at a roadside tea shop at Therur with Riaz and Naushad when the attack happened. He was critically injured and was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Co-Operative Hospital at Thalassery where he succumbed, police said adding that the injured persons were stable. Police suspect it could be related to the incidents of violence in the area last week. Cases under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 302 (read with 34) of the IPC and sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act have been registered.

The police also said that there were clashes between the activists of SFI and KSU, the student wings of CPI(M) and Congress respectively, at a higher secondary school at Edayannur. However, the CPI(M) leaders at Mattannur have denied any party involvement in the incident.

Police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident and further investigations were on. Kannur in north Kerala has witnessed a series of political murders and violence after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power last year.

Last month, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad was hacked to death in Kerala by a three-member gang. Shyam Prasad, an ITI student, was going to his house at Koothuparamba on his motorcycle when the unidentified gang came in a car and attacked him at Kommeri. The student tried to flee but the gang chased and hacked him with machetes, seriously injuring him. Though locals rushed him to the government hospital at Koothuparamba, he had died on the way.