Kerala to seek ILO expertise to fine-tune IT labour laws

Kerala will rope in global agencies such as the International Labour Organisation to fine-tune labour laws with global acceptance, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

By: | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: March 10, 2018 3:04 AM
Kerala will rope in global agencies such as the International Labour Organisation to fine-tune labour laws with global acceptance, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The move is being made to ensure rights of employees in the IT sector without nixing the favourable working atmosphere for IT companies in the state. “Women employees are being denied even maternity leave in the IT sector. Employees in the IT sector are under constant threat of termination and they were being denied due allowances that are enjoyed by persons working in other sectors,” Vijayan said.

