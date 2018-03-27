Kerala shocker: Former Radio Jockey Rasikan Rajesh hacked to death at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram

A former radio jockey from Kerala was allegedly hacked to death at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram’s Madavoor. (Source: Twitter)

A former radio jockey from Kerala was allegedly hacked to death at his studio in Thiruvananthapuram’s Madavoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Thirty-six-year-old former RJ Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh was a mimicry artist as well as a folk singer. One other person was injured in the incident. The police have started its investigation but are yet to identify the assailants.

According to the details provided by the police, the incident reportedly took place around 2 am at the sound recording studio – Metro Studio – owned by Rajesh at Madavoor under Pallickal police station limits. They are still not clear about the motive behind this attack.

The police have registered a case of murder and suspect that a gang is involved in the crime. Rajesh had reportedly returned from a stage programme along with his friend Khuttan and the duo was loading their equipment back into the studio when they were attacked by the assailants who came in a red Maruti Swift car and had sharp weapons. Locals alerted the police after the heard the noises. Both the victims were rushed to the hospital.

Rajesh died of his injuries at the hospital at Parippally while Kuttan is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rajesh had worked with Red FM as an RJ for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha.

He had recently returned from abroad and had joined a mimicry troupe. He is survived by his wife and son.