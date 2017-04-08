Kerala: RSS worker dies mysteriously in police custody, BJP calls for strike

BJP protests. (Representational image: PTI)

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh worker who was taken in police custody mysteriously passed away on Saturday. The worker was alleged of drinking in public after which he was taken into the public custody. Responding to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked for a hartal in response. The man was identified a Sandeep who was arrested along with four other men.

After getting arrested Sandeep was feeling uneasiness and was taken to a nearby hospital. The twist in the story is that his family accused the police of beating and torturing Sandeep. “A BMS activist was taken into custody along with four others on a complaint that men were drinking in public place. Sandeep felt uneasiness and police took him to the nearby hospital and he died,” a police official told the Hindustan Times.

After the incident, the local sub-inspector has been transferred. Only a couple of days ago, BJP had also asked for a hartal after the death of Jishnu Prannoy, an engineering college student who died allegedly after being tortured by his college authorities.

“But this has not happened. No media has come out with any such visuals. Instead, most of the channels had aired the visual showing police extending a hand to lift her from the road,” it said. “A probe, held by Range IG, also found no evidence of police high handedness,” it said, adding a deliberate attempt was being made to create problems in the society under the cover of the “tears of a mother who lost her son”.