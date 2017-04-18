Kerala power tariff hike comes into effect today  

The commission, which approved the hike yesterday has also exempted the agriculture sector, which is facing crisis due to drought, an official release said here today. (Reuters)The hike in power tariff, approved by Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission, will come into effect from today. The tariff revision for the year 2017-18, is for all categories of consumers except the below poverty line consumers using less than 40 units. The commission, which approved the hike yesterday has also exempted the agriculture sector, which is facing crisis due to drought, an official release said here today. The hike for those consuming 250 units per month would range from Rs 10 to 30 paise (telescopic) while those consuming more than 250 units would be charged from 40 to 50 paise (non-telescopic).

The basic slab of power consumers upto 50 units per month would go up from Rs 2.80 paise to Rs 2.90 paise.

The new rate for consumption of power above 500 units is Rs 7.50.

Following the tariff revision, the Commission expects an additional revenue of around Rs 550 crore.

The Commission has recommended hike in tariff after it increased the rates in 2014, the release said. PTI JRK ROH 04181318