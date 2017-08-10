Kerala political violence: It’s BJP, RSS vs CPM in God’s own country; here is all you need to know

Kannur records more than half of the total political killings due to the rivalry between BJP-RSS and CPM. (Image: IE)

In an aftermath of the ongoing political violence between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CPI(M) in Kerala, facts have been one of the main victims. While both parties are blaming the each other for every killing, a report by Indian Express shows that the ground level situation in much beyond a turf war. The report includes insights from various police and court documents and inputs from as many as 50 leaders, family of victims and the alleged killers. The records obtained by the paper goes ahead to show that there has been as many as 96 political killings in the state since January 1995 and 42 of the victims were associated with BJP-RSS. Near about 40 killed were from the CPI (M). Kannur records more than half of the total political killings due to the rivalry between BJP-RSS and CPI(M) in Kerala since 2006.

Kannur, which is also the home to Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, could be the best example to understand the exact situation and the nature of this cycle of violence. The report claims that both the parties have implemented a similar network in their political affairs here. The parties have largely capitalised upon poor young men as hired guns and the leaders and party workers stay behind the scenes.

As per the police and court data obtained by Indian Express, the death count in Kannur underlines a significant trend:

65 of the 92 cases related to the 96 political killings were registered when the CPI(M) was in power in Kerala — 1996-2000, 2006-2011 and from May 25, 2016, the paper claimed. Other than this, victims during this period also includes five Congress workers, four activists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), two leaders from Popular Front of India (PFI) and three were there who had no political associations.

The reports also shows that BJP is trying to establish its base in Payyannur and thus the area has emerged as the new battleground over the past one year with three cases recorded. However, this is no more the prime reason to worry for the police in Kannur. What haunts them is a new trend of entry of criminal gangs in the scene.

You might also want to see this:

Kannur Deputy SP P P Sadanandan, says criminal gangs, fuelled by alcohol and drugs, are the new players in this arena. “For instance, the accused in the murder of former CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan in 2012 and that of CPI(M) worker K Mohanan in 2016 were not just from the CPI(M) or RSS. They had a history of organised crime, including dacoity,” he told Indian Express.

However, for families of the victims and even of those linked to it in one way or the other, its all about loss. The broken homes and shattered families of Kannur’s victims, all this is just empty talk and nothing else. Various widows and mothers who lost their children things have become worse, with many of them saying that they are now just waiting for their death.