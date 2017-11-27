Kerala Police monitoring social media for terror related messages

Kerala Police gears up to control spread of terror messages on social media (Source: ANI)

Kerala Police has said that they are monitoring messages on social media as a lot of threat messages are spreading through social media, claiming to be that of Islamic State. “Every aspect of such messages is being enquired into by Police, including the veracity of them. While enquiring into such aspects, we also normally give certain alert messages to the authorities concerned, as a precaution and to remain alert. We are keeping a watch on the critical infrastructures of public interest. We are alert,” stated a press statement from the state police chief Loknath Behera. The press release further stated that the above mentioned things are part of “normal policing activities.” “In this context I would like to inform the public that these are part of normal policing activities and there is no need to panic,” stated the state police chief. He further requested people to not to fall for such messages and help the police to keep them from spreading.