Kerala police arrests BJP Yuva Morcha leader with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Kerala Yuva Morcha leader Rajesh Erachery. (Photo: IE)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala Yuva Morcha leader Rajesh Erachery was arrested by the Kerala Police today for possession of fake cureency notes along with the printing machine. Two items were seized by the police in a raid that was conducted at the Yuva Morcha leader’s hime in Kerala’s Kodungallur. Rajesh Erachery is a member of Yuva Morcha Panchayat committee, that is a youth wing of BJP. According to an Indian Expres report, the police recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the leader’s house and the notes were in the denominations of Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 500 and Rs 2000 that is the leagal tender money in the country.

Police conducted the raid as a part of their routine check to keep an eye on private money institutions and to keep a check on loan sharks. As quoted by PTI, the police said, “Rakesh, a local Yuva Morcha leader was arrested in connection with the incident.” The report further states that along with the fake currency notes a printer, a scanner and a laptop that was used for making fake notes was also recovered from his premises. The Yuva Morcha leader was carrying out a money lending business, said the police as quoted by the news agency.

The printing machine that was used by the BJP youth wing leader, Rajesh Erachery was set up in a room that was specially-designed on the second floor of his home in Kerala. Cash amounting to Rs 9 lakh was also recovered by the police during the raid, according to IE. Ink and other materials were also seized from his house.