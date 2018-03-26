Kerala opposition slams Pinarayi Vijayan government over unruly police

He added that Vijayan and the state police chief Loknath Behera were purposely absent from the House proceedings so that Minister for Culture A.K. Balan was saddled with the responsibility for replying on behalf of the government. (PTI)

The Kerala opposition slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the Assembly on Monday over “losing control” over the state police as they have “become a bunch of unruly hooligans and turned rabid”. Seeking leave for an adjournment motion on this topic, former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presented cases that took place in the past two weeks involving unruly police officer. “Earlier this month, in Alappuzha, two civilians were killed by a police vehicle when officers were chasing a traffic violator. In another incident, a police officer punched a retired railway official when he had stopped his car for the Kerala Governor to pass through. Then, a video went viral on social media which showed a police officer hurling abuses,” said Radhakrishnan.

He added that Vijayan and the state police chief Loknath Behera were purposely absent from the House proceedings so that Minister for Culture A.K. Balan was saddled with the responsibility for replying on behalf of the government. Balan said: “Yes we know of what has happened and it will take time as some officials are still under the hangover of the Congress-led UDF rule. “While we have suspended five police officers, it will not end with that… No erring officials will get any protection.”

Unhappy with the reply, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala pointed out that the people’s police have now turned to be people’s tormentors. “Vijayan appears to have lost control of the police… For the minister to reply, just reading out the version of the police won’t help,” Chennithala said before leading the opposition out of the House.