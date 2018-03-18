Kerala MLA’s son Shone George wants Nisha Jose’s memoir investigated: Know about the row

Shone George, son of Kerala MLA P C George. (Photo: Youtube)

Kottayam MP Jose K Mani’s wife Nisha Jose in her recently published memoir ‘The Other Side of This Life’ alleged that in the past she was sexually harassed by the son of a senior politician during a train journey. Nisha, who is also the daughter-in-law of former state minister K M Mani, while talking about the incident in the book did not name the man but stated he was a senior politician’s son. As soon as the memoir was released, Shone George, son of Kerala MLA P C George lodged a complaint against Nisha Jose, alleging that through her writing she sought to paint him as the man who allegedly harassed her. According to PTI, Shone George in his complaint said he submitted to the DGP that he was being targeted through social media and a propaganda was being carried out against him through the allegations that were made in Nisha’s memoir.

Shone George termed Nisha’s allegations a politically motivated move to defame him and his father among the public. He further went on to state that he never traveled with Nisha or humiliated her. Shone has also demanded an independent probe into the incident mentioned in the book.

Nisha Jose in her memoir, ‘The Other Side of This Life’ has stated that the incident took place with her while she was waiting at the railway station. She added that it was then that a man introduced himself to her and the unnamed man later sat next to her during the train journey and started talking. While Nisha was dropping subtle hints that she was very sleepy, the man that was sitting next to her paid no heed to her hints and “went on and on.”

She added, “I discreetly went to the TTR (ticket examiner) and expressed my plight, requesting him to help me out by getting this ‘gentleman’ to leave my seat.” However, the ticket checker did not come to her rescue and said, “If this ‘gentleman’ is anything like his father I dare not intervene.” She further said that she sat crouched on her seat as far back as she could.

“Occasionally his hand would accidentally brush past my toes as he shifted his position. And every time he did so accidentally, I was uncomfortable and felt violated. I firmly asked him to leave. However, my decency made me explain that I had to get off the train in just two hours or so, considerately making no mention of his impropriety,” Nisha Jose says in the book.